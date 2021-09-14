New Customs boss vows to take war to smugglers den

The new Controller of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), of the Nigeria Customs Service, Zone A, Deputy Comptroller Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu has declared war on smugglers and criminal elements in the Lagos and Ogun State axis.

The Customs boss vowed that he will take against all forms of smuggling activities in the states under his jurisdiction to the criminals den in order to protect the image of Nigeria.

Ejibunu spoke at a brief ceremony at the Unit’s headquarters in Ikeja, when he received the mantle of leadership from his predecessor, Deputy Comptroller Usman Biri Yahaya during the handover activities.

He reiterated that citizens of Nigeria involved in smuggling operations must be regarded as enemies of the nation and economic sabotuers that must be treated as criminals.

The out-gone Controller of the unit, D/C Usman Biri Yahaya had earlier expressed his gratitude to officers and men of the Unit for their unflinching support and cooperation towards the success of his administration.