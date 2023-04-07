New Dawn Baptist Church dedicates new auditorium Monday

New Dawn Baptist Church Lagos has announced that it would dedicate its new auditorium on Monday.

A statement signed by the senior pastor of the church, Samson Aderinto Adedokun, obtained by Blueprint on Friday, indicated that the president of the Nigerian Baptists Convention and the All Baptists Fellowship, Rev. Israel Adelani Akanji, would lead a team of guests to the occasion.

According to the statement, the construction of the church which began in 2015 was financed mainly by donation from church members.

The statement read in part, “New Dawn Baptist church began serving her immediate environment and the surrounding area and has been a vital part of the community in the last seventeen years.

“During this period, the church has witnessed a transformation in various parts of its life and ministry. Worship began on this premises with rented canopies, from where we moved to a small tent, then to a bigger tent, before moving into a semi-permanent tent that was unfortunately destroyed by fire almost a year ago on 12 April, 2022.

“Construction work began on the new million dollar church building complex in 2025. This project has been financed mainly from donations from the congregation, who have given sacrificially from the resources God has bestowed on them. To date, the project has gulped about N1.0 Billion, not including the cost of land acquisition.”

