New digital evolution debuts as Zkyte technologies launches BleanQ smart card

It was a moment of showcasing new digital move on a day Zkyte technologies launched another phase of contactless system introduced in Nigeria via BleanQ.

At the launching of the technology in Abuja on Friday, the Managing Director Zkyte Technologies, Ayoola Dawodu, said the new smart technological device was developed to ease digital operations for individuals and corporate organisations.

“The technology is one that eliminates paper-carrying, as it digitizes business profiles, contacts and aids people to be present in places where they are not.

“With this technology, you do not necessarily need to be everywhere. In Nigeria where we do not have a centralised digital system, this technology is essential to help create such database that can be transferable.

“It’s useful for schools, hospitals, enterprises etc. It carries business card details and you can even visit your place of work without having to be there physically. It also has a contactless way of making payments unlike the normal ATM cards,” he said.

Speaking on the readiness of Nigeria to embrace such technology, Ayoola stated that Nigeria has the largest population of mobile users in Africa, “and we are already digitising a lot of our platforms. Even before we launched, we have already had a clientele across Africa, Cyprus, U.K and U.S.A.

“For subscribers to enjoy this technology, they would need to log on to www.bleanq.com and begin to enjoy contactless technology.

“Users of BleanQ can create BleanQ profiles for free, share customers profiles, photos, links, fuse all their business cards/profiles and more with just a single tap.”

