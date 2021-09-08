New digital records centre gives NPA an edge

A new state-of-the-art ultra modern e-Documents Management and Records centre at the Corporate headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority NPA will ensure the agency sustains its operational efficiency, the management has said.

NPA’s Acting Managing Director of the Authority, Mohammed Bello Koko who unveiled the ultra modern Records Management and Solution Centre described it as a testament of the management’s relentless efforts aimed at comprehensively improving the Agency’s position at developing seamless customer based services and operations.

He highlighted the fact that it is the Strategic intent of the Authority to sustain competitiveness in the sub-region by giving priority to documents safety through automation and digitalisation.

Bello koko stated that in adherence to the Authority’s plan to deploy a 360 degree Document Management solution, management aspires to migrate from physical archiving to digitalization up to work flow via Electronic Documents Management Solution (EDMS) with strategies to localise same at Port locations as functional retention centres.

At the moment the Authority has two other functional retention centres in Apapa and Port harcourt to serve the lagos and eastern ports respectively. This is in addition to another record centre undergoing automation located along the Apapa port area.

The NPA Acting Managing Director added that the speed and seamless nature of the EDMS in records storage and processing has a bearing on the organization’s desire in achieving customer satisfaction and excellence whilst promoting the Ease of doing Business.

He said: ”In fact this event is very much in synchronization with our drive towards attaining compliance status of the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO).

The ISO framework for records Management, positions organisations like the NPA to reap the benefits of enhanced records Management.

This he said, includes meeting legal obligations for accurate storage and retrievals” adding that the documents Management Solutions would institute a clear regime of improved accountability and transparency in addition to strengthening our auditing system and training process to world class standard.