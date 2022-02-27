New election guidelines: Group to mobilise 50m votes for Bello 

A support group for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state Sunday commended President Muhammad Buhari for assenting to the Electoral Act amendment Bill 2022.

The group, National Mass Movement for Yahaya Bello, made up of youth and women across the country, also hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the timely release of the adjusted guidelines for the 2023 general elections.

Governor Bello is a top contender of the 2023 presidential election under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement signed by the national publicity secretary of the group, Comrade Patrick Ezza, made available to newsmen Sunday, the group said Governor Bello as president would see to a new Nigeria where big ideas, competence and pragmatism would be the order of the day.

The statement added that, the choice of Governor Bello was to the fact that the Kogi chief executive remains the bridge between the young and the old, the North and the South.

“Yahaya Bello is not only competent and pragmatic, he is also seen by all Nigerians as the bridge between the young and old, north and south and a true representative of the youth constituency and an unrepentant champion of women emancipation.

“Thank God the Electoral Act has been amended and we must as a matter of patriotism, appreciate President Buhari for assenting to the popular amendment bill. We must also hail INEC for the timely release of the new election timetable, which has given us a clear map on how to coordinate ourselves for the electoral victory of Governor Bello.

“Consequently, we have met at the 4th Extraordinary Meeting of the leadership of our forum in Abuja Saturday and we have given all the state coordinators target to mobilise at least one million votes from amongst the youth, various age grade groups, community associations and market women, in their respective states,” the statement said.