New Electoral Act gives INEC more decision-making power- Expert 

Stakeholders in the Nigerian project penultimate week converged on Abuja at a 2-day training workshop for journalists organised by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) to acquaint the media with the new Nigerian Electoral Act recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The workshop which was held between 16th and 17th of March was for selected journalists, and had the theme: “The 2022 Electoral Act: Emerging Challenges and improvements.”

Speaking in one of the sessions on the theme: ‘Can Electoral Reforms Guarantee Fair, Peaceful, Credible and Inclusive Elections in Nigeria?” the executive director, OJA Development Consult, Jide Ojo, hailed the signing into law of the Electoral (Amendment) Act, 2022, by President Buhari, but expressed concern over implementation of the Act.

Ojo described the new law as “particularly remarkable”, however, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to “hit the ground running” on its implementation.

He said: “When the law makes provisions, modalities should be on ground for implementation; otherwise, you set a ground for failures.

“They need to engage the parties to enable them know where there are facilities for electronic transmission of results and where facilities don’t exist. As far as I am concerned, it is a good thing, but I believe it is behind schedule. You don’t sign a bill into law when the election is a few months away,” he said.

Speaking further, sees the signing of the bill as a welcome development since it would allow for the electronic transmission of results.

He said the new law gives the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) more decision-making powers and sets aside early funding for it to avoid embarrassing technical and logistic lags that saw the last elections in 2019 rescheduled and left some voters unable to exercise their rights in the end.

Also delivering a paper titled “A Primer For Understanding Nigeria’s Electoral Act 2022’, executive director, YIAGA Africa, Samson Itodo, stated that the new law has the potentials for checking electoral malpractices, including election rigging, snatching of ballot boxes and tearing or alterations of results sheets.”