New entrant Green Africa Airways gets nod, commences flight Thursday

The country’s operating airlines swell up on Monday as Green Africa Airways received its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), with the promise to commence flight operations on Thursday, 12th August.

The airline had hitherto sold out flight tickets on seven pre-determined destinations across the country before the regulatory authority halted the planned operations.

But on Monday, representative of the Director-General of the NCAA, Capt Musa Nuhu, NCAA’s Director of Airworthiness Standards, Engr. Kayode Isiaka Ajiboye presented the document to the founder of Green Africa, Mr. Babawande Afolabi at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja following its completion of the rigorous five-phase certification processes.

Nuhu said, “We at the NCAA are impressed with Green Africa’s effort and commitment to safely connect many more people across the country and we look forward to the positive contribution that the new airline will bring to the Nigerian aviation industry.”

On his part, the airline founder, Babawande Afolabi noted that “This is a watershed moment in our journey to use the power of air travel to create a better future. Thanks to the NCAA, the gTeam, our investors and other stakeholders, Green Africa is now set to start serving customers.”