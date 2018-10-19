New EU ambassador to Zimbabwe begins tour of duty, pledges support for reforms

The European Union’s new ambassador to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen, began his tour of duty on Thursday after he presented his credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the State House.

Olkkone pledged the EU’s readiness to work with Zimbabwean authorities as they implemented political and economic reforms. “I am honored and excited to start my tour of duty as the European Union’s head of Delegation to the Republic of Zimbabwe today. Zimbabwe stands at a crucial juncture and I am looking forward for the country to take back its rightful place in the region, in Africa and in the world,” he said. Olkkonen said the EU would continue to provide support as the two partners developed political, economic and trade relations. “The EU stands

ready to assist and accompany Zimbabwe as the country moves forward to implement much needed political and economic reforms,” he said. He takes over from Philippe van Damme.

Xinhua

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.