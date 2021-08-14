New FCT High Court acting CJ emerges

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Hon. Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the Acting Chief Judge of the High Court of Justice of the Federal Capital Territory on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.

In a press release issued by the Director, Information Supreme Court of Nigeria, Mr Soji Oye, the new acting Chief Judge would be sworn-in Monday August 16, 2021 by 10.00am at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.Soji Oye.

The Acting appointment takes effect from August 1, 2021.Hon Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Hon. Dr. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.