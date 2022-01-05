New FFS’s boss, Pere solicits staff support, promises better welfare packages

The Acting Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Karebo Pere Samson, who held an interactive session on Tuesday with Officers and Men of the Service at the Service’s headquarters promised to make staff welfare number one on his agenda list.

Ag. CGF Karebo who was interacting with Officers and Men of the Service for the first time after his appointment as the Acting Controller General, told the staff of his readiness to work with all staff without favouritism or bias.

Karebo while assuring all staff that he will ensure every staff of the Federal Fire Service gets what is due to him or her, warned that indiscipline will not be tolerated from anyone.

He also encouraged firefighters to exhibit love amongst themselves, while making effort to develop themselves and prepare for challenges ahead.

“If I can rise to becoming the Ag. CGF after joining the Service as a Level 3 junior staff, you too can also attain any height in the Service, only be dedicated, committed, dogged and develop your self ” The Ag. CGF said.

The Ag.CGF also assured staff that he will also give attention to sport, as it is key in the continues fitness of all firefighters.

According to him “Henceforth I will make sure that sporting activities, including competitions are given the attention they deserve”

Karebo who Acknowledged that the size of shoe left behind by his predecessor is big, said he will require the support of all Officers and Men of the Service so as to fit into that shoe.

Officers and men who had the opportunity to ask questions and make comments expressed their happiness for the opportunity to interact with the Ag. CGF. They assured him of their support and promised to be diligent in the discharge of their duty .

Related

No tags for this post.