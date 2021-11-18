New FHA executive directors resume duties

The three newly appointed Executive Directors (EDs) at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) have resumed duties.

The new EDs are; Hauwa Babakobi; ED Estate Services, Adama Kure; ED Housing Finance and Accounts, and Engr. Chinonso Sam – Emoke; ED Project Implementation.

Recall that Predident Muhammadu Buhari had last month approved the expansion of FHA’s management from two to five directorates to improve the agency’s operations.

A statement issued by the FHA’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr Kenneth Chigelu in Abuja, on Thursday, qouted the agency’s Managing Director/ChiefExecutive, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, who presided over the first General Management Committee Meeting (GMC), as urging them to hit the ground running.

He reminded them that there are more work to be done, in order for the management to deliver on the mandate of President Muhammadu to Nigerians, through housing.

“We have to collectively hit the ground running, in the task of delivering on the mandate given to us by government”, he said.

Ashafa reiterated that through the delivery of houses by the Authority, the nation’s unemployment challenges would be greatly tackled.

“We are in a good position to boost government’s job creation, through the value chain of our housing industry. We have to bring all our collective experiences to FHA to help drive government’s Economic Sustainability Agenda through housing, ” he said.

He assured the new Executive Directors of the cooperation of some of the best professionals in the building industry, which FHA has.

