New Head of Service emerges in Zamfara

The Zamfara state Governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has approved the appointment of Kabiru Mohammed Gayari as the new Head of Service.

This was contained in a statement issued to Newsmen in Gusau, Tuesday, by Yusuf Idris, the director-general public enlightenment, media and communications to the state governor.

According to the statement, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Blueprint reports that Alhaji Gayari until his new appointment was the Chairman, Child Development Grant Programme (CDGP), steering committee in the State and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.