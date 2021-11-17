New Illiteracy: Declare state of emergency on education now – MINILS DG



The Director General (DG), Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, (MINILS), Ilorin, Comrade Issa Aremu, Tuesday, called for the declaration of state of emergency on the education sector in view of new Illiteracy emerging in the country.

He also tasked the organised labour particularly, the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to step up efforts in building the capacity of their members by ensuring that they acquire development education.

Aremu spoke at a three -day curriculum development workshop and seminar series organized by the insritute in collaboration with FRIEDRICH EBERT STIFUNG.

The theme of the workshop was “Transformative Curriculum Design for Effective Worker’s Education”.

The DG was reacting to the a report indicating that 39 % new Illiteracy is emerging from the Nigerian population describing the new trend as “shocking”.

“I think we need to decclare emergency in the education sector because we can’t drive developments with this new illiteracy.. we should seek more funding for education.

“ASSU should not just go on strike I think they should know what the money (education budget) is also being used for”, he said.

Aremu tasked participants at the workshop to consider developing a curriculum on “managing strike” , to address the frequent industrial actions being experienced in various sectors.

He praised president Muhammadu Buhari for returning the country to January to December budget circle even as he commended the president for improved funding for education and health sectors.

Edwin Anisha , MINILS director planning and research said the objective of the workshop was to among others bring together stakholders in the labour sector to brainstorm and develop modules for effective would, Identify emerging and critical issues in work place and also explore alternative method of learning online.

