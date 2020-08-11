New LG reforms’ll promote community security – Masari

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has said the state government will carry out reforms in the local government sector to enable local authorities improve security matters within their communities.

He stated this at a press conference at the Nigerian Army Super Camp in Faskari local government area of the state Monday when he inspected the ongoing Operation Sahel Sanity.

The governor observed that the local government reform of 1976 has weakened the traditional institution and rendered it ineffective in checkmating crimes at community level.

He said the new reforms will enable district ward and village heads to monitor the activities of their subjects to prevent security threats and the breakdown of law and order.

Masari said armed banditry and kidnap for ransom in the North-west zone are sustained by the activities of informants.