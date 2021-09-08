New measures ‘ll end insecurity – Northern groups

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has noted with sincere optimism the new measures taken by the federal and northern state governments to curb the lingering insecurity that pervades most of the northern region.

This was contained in a statement signed by CNG Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, dated Tuesday September 7, 2021.

CNG also noted the renewed fighting spirit by the federal troops and improved cooperation from other security services and the awakened sense of responsibility in the hitherto afrighted northern communities.

“We particularly note that the combined effects of the initiatives for the blockade of internet access, closure of weekly community markets, ban on movement of cattle and restriction of access to fuel in some frontline states are already yielding results.

“These measures however, expectedly comes with a cost which we urge affected communities to bear with patience and fortitude hoping they will be temporary hardships necessary for the final restoration of security, and return of peace and enduring public safety.

“We call on the state governments involved to design emergency measures for easing the pains that would naturally result from the new security steps on communities and call for more cooperation and prayer from the public.

“In this regard, we call for dedicated prayer sessions across all northern communities on Thursday 8th and Friday 9th to beseach God’s intervention for a definite end to the banditry and kidnappings that have ravaged the region and for all captives to regain freedom,” it said.

CNG tasked state governments and the wealthy in all northern states to as well work together to ease the temporary hardships on the affected populations resulting from the new measures taken by authorities.

