New minimum wage Bill: Between Reps and NLC, who carries the day?

During its first plenary of the previous week, the House of Representatives passed for second reading, a Bill intended to decentralize negotiation for a national minimum wage. The move has generated a lot of reactions, especially by the organised labour. JOSHUA EGBODO in this piece review issues involved

Existing minimum wage

Arriving at the current national minimum wage of N30,000 was really a herculean task, as it took the organised labour and the federal government prolonged and hot negotiating meetings to arrive at a common front, even when President Muhammadu Buhari, acting in line with one his electoral campaign promises, forwarded a Bill to amend the National Minimum Wage Act, to the National Assembly in 2019. He was to later sign the law in April 2019, which raised the national minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000.

The Bill and its implications

Sponsored by Hon. Garba Datti, the proposed legislation is titled ‘A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to, Among Others, Transfer the Subject Matter of Minimum Wage Prescription from the Exclusive Legislative List Set Out Under Part I of the Second Schedule to the Concurrent Legislative List Set Out Under Part II of the Second Schedule to the Constitution; and for Related Matters’.

If it sails through other processes of legislation and is enacted as law, each state of the federation, and local government councils will subsequently negotiate and determine different wages for their employees in line with their respective capacities, as against the extant situation under which the Federal Government is given exclusive powers to negotiate and determine the national minimum wage for employees across the country.

Promoting the Bill during debate on its general principles, Datti faulted what he described as imposition of a national minimum wage when the resources available to the Federal Government were not in equilibrium with the other tiers of government. “The resources available to the states also differ and while some states may be able to afford the national minimum wage, others may not. Within the states, the resources available to the local government councils also vary but they are also subjected to the national minimum wage.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State (Dave Umahi) alleged that the local governments would need to borrow N1bn to service salaries while some states allege that they would spend 100 per cent of their earnings to pay salaries. Under the independence and 1963 Constitutions, prescription of minimum wage was a concurrent matter to be legislated upon by both the federal parliament and the states.

“This decentralisation of the prescription of the minimum wage does not shut the door on labour from negotiating. What it means is that labour will have to negotiate with each state to ensure that the minimum wage in each state is reasonable in the circumstances of that state. Labour already has experience of this as usual. In the aftermath of every minimum wage review, it has to engage in protracted negotiations with individual states over consequential wage adjustments, amongst others.

“The proposed alteration to the Constitution will inch us closer to true federalism by devolving power from an over-burdened centre to the component states. The above considerations, all point to making the subject matter of prescription of the minimum wage a comment matter This is an opportunity to resolve the controversies that attend the determination of the national minimum wage once and for all as well as it is another step towards devolution of powers and true federalism.

“Every attempt to stipulate the national minimum wage has always been controversial. The attempt to bring it up to N18,000 was met with vehement opposition by many of the states, which insisted they did not have the resources to pay. While some of them had not been paying, the national minimum wage was then raised to N30,000 again with many states vehemently opposing it.

“On the other hand, the Nigerian Labour Congress continues to advocate the national minimum wage and sees it as the culmination of collective bargaining”, the lawmaker said.

Members divided

With the stage set for members’ contribution to the debate, it was discordant tunes as diverse opinions were offered both in support and against the proposal. Deputy Speaker of the House who doubles as chairman of the special committee for the review of the constitution in the current assembly, Hon. Ahmed Wase, and some others said the move would worsen the challenges being faced by workers in the state.

Wase who described it as anti-masses and anti-workers said that the proposal should be dropped, arguing that states should not be allowed to determine the minimum wage, as most of them will take advantage of the workers under the proposed arrangement. He further said that even where some states have the resources to pay the existing minimum wage, many have refused to pay.

Also lending his voice, Chairman of the Committee on Tertiary Education Institutions and TETFUND, Hon. Aminu Suleiman, cautioned that governors and state governments would abuse the proposed law, stressing that many states with capacity to pay the minimum wage are not doing so due mainly to wasteful ventures into “white Elephant projects”. He said “If we pass this law, we will be giving states the latitude to whatever they want. We should have the security of the workers at heart.

“The concept of collective bargaining is to set a minimum standard. Most of the states that are not paying the current minimum wage is not because they cannot pay, but their failure to prioritize. Some of them prefer to implement white elephant projects. We need to give the workers security”.

Chairman of the House Committee on Army, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas took the same line of thought as he warned that some states might ridiculously set the minimum wage to as low as N2,000. “If we pass this bill, we will one day bring another bill to set it aside because the states will abuse it”, he stated.

Some more members however expressed their views in support of the Bill, including Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, Babajimi Benson, Sada Soli and Ben Mzondu, who all noted that states and local governments should be allowed to determine wages according to their respective capacities.

A burden off FG’s shoulders?

Analysts have seen the new move as one that the Federal Government may graciously embrace, in view of the fact that it may free it from the exclusive power to negotiate and determine the national minimum wage, a usual daunting task with a lot of industrial tension in the polity.

NLC kicks

With news of the constitution amendment Bill scaling second reading on floor of the House of Representatives, the leading Labour Centre, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that it would mobilise its members for a nationwide strike in protest, specifically slating March 10, 2021 as commencement date.

After an emergency National Executive Council meeting of the NLC in Abuja last week, national president of the Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, vowed that the NLC would resist “any attempt to exterminate Nigeria’s working class” as intended by the Bill.

According to NLC, workers would not be on the fence and watch “hard-fought rights which are global standards bastardised by opportunistic and narrow-thinking politicians”.

A communique jointly signed by Wabba and acting General Secretary of the NLC, Ismail Bello, described the second reading of the Bill as an attempt to undermine Nigeria’s working class. “The NEC decided that there will be a national protest action commencing from March 10, 2021, in the Federal Capital Territory and especially to the National Assembly.

“The NEC decided that should the need arise, it has empowered the National Administrative Council of the NLC to declare and enforce a national strike action, especially if the legislators continue on the ruinous path of moving the national minimum wage from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative list”, it read.

What next?

The Bill as referred by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila is expected to form part of the expected public hearing by the constitution alteration committee of the House, under deputy speaker Wase, and with the perceived public barrage, championed by the NLC against its progress so far, it may end up in the trash bin. The House has however gone beyond the stage of quietly dropping the document, leaving the choice at the moment to the court of public opinion.







