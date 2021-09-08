New NAPTIP boss emerges



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Fatima Waziri- Azi as the Director General of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

This is sequel to a recommendation of the Hon. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who expressed the “urgent need for the Ministry to intensify on the existing capacity in the NAPTIP in order to achieve its Key Result Areas as identified.”



The minister the recommendation of Fatima Waziri-Azi was based on her “pedigree, vast experience and proven track record to drive the agency forward and consolidate on what has been achieved so far.”



A former Head of Department of Public Law at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Waziri-Azi is a women’s right advocate, a campaigner against domestic and sexual based violence and an expert in rule of law.