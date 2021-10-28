New NIS DG unveils vision for institute

A new dawn beckons at the National Institute for Sports, Surulere, Lagos with newly appointed Director General, Professor Olawale, A. Moronkola, promising fundamental changes at the foremost sports institute.

On the recommendation of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed the University of Ibadan Scholar on May 5, 2021 but the academician cum administrator resumed duty on September 20, 2021.

According to the DG, “My appointment is an opportunity to serve our fatherland and to upscale the activities of the tertiary institution of learning in line with the clear mandate of Mr. President Muhammadu Buhari and that of the Minister, Mr Sunday Dare, that I need to turn around the fortune of the institution and make it compete with the very best. It is a tall order, but with the right attitude, team work, forthrightness, support of the relevant stakeholders, the task will be accomplished”.

Professor Moronkola further asserted, “I have done an assessment of what is on the ground, changes will be done gradually, but with sustained progress. Change is usually difficult to effect, but with the right synergy, focus and unity of purpose, the vision will become a reality.”

He said, “My first task is capacity building of the staff and build their confidence in the new leadership for loyalty to the institution and the country. With a well-motivated, highly trained workforce, the desires changes are achievable. We shall embark on periodic internal and external training of our workforce to take them up to the speed in modern trends. It is only a versatile and competent staff that can implement a great vision and mission.”

Prior to his appointment, among others, Professor Moronkola was former Sub-Dean [Undergraduate], Dean, Faculty of Education and immediate past Chairman, Sports Council, University of Ibadan, Council Member, Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), Council Member, Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo and former Warden and Hall Master of Halls of residence in University of Ibadan.

He is a member, of many associations including, Nigeria Association for Physical, Health Education and Recreation, Africa Association of Health, Physical Education Recreation and Dance as well as Nigeria Academy of Education.

He is also a member School Health Educators and Professional Association of Nigeria as well as Society for Public Health Professionals in Nigeria.

He was one of the facilitators at last Pre-Games Scientific Conference during EdO National Games and one of the lead paper presenters at the 2021 NAPHER.SD conference in University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Professor Moronkola has BEd Hons, MEd Physical and Health Education, PhD from prestigious University of Ibadan and another MEd in Special Education from Birmingham. He is a prolific writer with more than 170 academic publications and on the editorial board of national and international journals and has led athletes to national and international competitions as well as served as part time Lecturer in Sports Management and Policy Development at the Pan African University.