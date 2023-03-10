New NLC: The task before Ajaero

The Nigeria Labour Congress last month elected Joe Ajaero as its new president. Considering the myriad of challenges ahead, it will not be out of place to ask if Ajaero is up to the task. KEHINDE OSASONA writes.

The new Sheriff

A few days ago, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at its 13th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference in Abuja settled for a consensus candidate who succeeded Comrade Ayuba Wabba. Wabba who served out two terms of four years each became NLC president in 2015 bowed out of office as president of the apex labour union in the country recently.

However, after a long walk and endless power struggles, the onus fell on a new Sheriff, Comrade Joe Ajaero, emerged at the end of the union’s 13th Quadrennial Delegates Conference. Wabba’s first term as president of NLC, it would be recalled, was marred by a crisis from opposing factions, which contested the election but lost out.

Although truces were brokered between the warring factions, the development culminated in the bringing on board Joe Ajaero, who was the general secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), as deputy national president to placate him.

He made history by emerging unopposed as the union’s helmsman. He was the first person to emerge as a consensus candidate in the history of the union.

While giving an acceptance speech after his emergence, the new NLC president promised to pursue a new national minimum wage law that will take into consideration the objective realities of the country’s social-economic situation.

According to him, such a move would help to avoid unnecessary politicking and impunity by employers and also reduce the suffering of Nigerian workers, saying his leadership will ensure that Nigerians are protected from all anti- people policies.

In his congratulatory message too, President Muhammadu Buhari noted that Ajaero’s hard work, struggles, selflessness and dedication has paid off. The president in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said further that his journey in the Labour movement has been a remarkable one, marked by many important milestones.

“This victory that emerged from a rancor-free congress is a mark of the strength of democracy in the nation’s labour movement. Today, as he rises to the highest position in the NLC, it is our hope and desire that he will use the position to write a new chapter of progress for all workers and the labour movement in the country and the continent in general,” Shehu quoted the president as saying.

Hitting the ground running

Shortly before the election, his predecessor, Wabba, had set an agenda for the next leadership of the NLC. Wabba had asked the NLC to brace up for the challenge of electing a new leadership that will end the pillage of the country’s national resources and to set the country on the path of sustainable development.

While reviewing affairs in the passing year, NLC said Nigerians have endured a lot ranging from insecurity, hardship to poverty, and industrial crisis by the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He particularly lamented that the government has refused to pay the arrears of salaries incurred during the strike action despite the commitment by university workers to make up for the time lost during the strike.

Wabba stated that the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment went ahead to illegally register two trade unions in a bid to divide and conquer university unions. He was quoted as saying in a new year message; “Fellow citizens, it is in light of the developmental deficits, difficulties, and decadence highlighted in the foregoing, that we are called upon to arise as one people to end the national pillage, smash the culture of grab-and-garb, reverse our pervasive economic mentality and consign our divisive politics to the dustbin of history.

“The 2023 general election has delivered in our hands the golden opportunity to take back our country and set her on the path of sustainable development.

“The tinder box of the ballot revolution in the 2023 poll is the Permanent Voters Card (PVC). All voters must safeguard their PVCs jealously. Newly registered voters should endeavour to collect their PVCs from the different collection centres designated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The PVC is our ticket to our dream Nigeria,” he said.

He added, “It must be one man, one woman, one vote. INEC must ensure that politicians play by the rules and that logistics blues that dogged past elections are addressed in the 2023 general poll. Efforts must be made to ensure that the BVAS system is effectively deployed as the death knell to vote buying and election rigging across Nigeria.

“The tragic industrial situation in Nigeria’s universities is symptomatic of the difficulties faced by trade unions in the struggle to improve the working and living conditions of workers and pensioners.”

In the energy sector, NLC said one of the greatest energy crises faced by Nigerians in 2022 was the severe disruption in the distribution of refined petroleum products, especially PMS and aviation fuel.

It said despite the severe haemorrhage presented by the self-sabotage including product scarcity and incessant price hikes, adding that the government had continued to pay lip service to fixing public refineries and building new ones.

“The penchant to mouth subsidy removal as solution to government’s criminal neglect of our public refineries is not only wicked but also betrays a predilection to lazy quick fixes, surrendering our economy to foreign interests, transfer of government inefficiency on Nigerians, and enslaving our people with poverty and hardship. We will stoutly resist this neo-liberal agenda.”

With the look of things, Ajaero may have swung into action some hours after his emergence; he has vowed to mobilise Nigerian workers for industrial action.

He was quoted as saying; “We shall therefore robustly engage the government to stop the impunity and pervasive wickedness currently going on in the country in the name of petroleum product pricing.

“The usurpation and use of state power to impoverish the citizenry according to the new president was an abuse of the ideals of democracy.

Ajaero said the NLC’s engagement with the government would assist governments in cutting down on the cost of governance; “cut out fats and reduce the opportunities for fat cats to raid the economy.”

He said further, “We shall seek our inclusion in various policy cycles and join hands with the government to establish the supremacy of due process in public life, thus dismantling all structures and vestiges of rent-seeking, wastes, and misappropriation in public governance.

“We pledge to lead the battle to reclaim Nigeria from the front, in this spirit the federal government should take immediate action to set free the deposits of Nigerians it has impounded in the banks across the federation by making cash available and also untie the petroleum products supply at the agreed price. If nothing is done before the end of next week, we shall be forced to take necessary steps.”

Going forward

It would be recalled that the twin problems of Petroleum products scarcity and issues surrounding subsidy and ASUU strike had been on ground before the naira swap controversy occasioned by new currency policy escalated the whole matter.

But with myriads of incessant challenges by the Nigerian workers, it would not be out of place to say that the new NLC helmsman is in for big tasks ahead.

However, a cross-section of labour leaders has stated repeatedly that Nigerians will continue to crave a forward looking and a more proactive labour union.

Meanwhile, some analysts are of the view that the emergence of Ajaero as the new NLC President may have signaled another era of table-banging trade unionism in the country.

Another school of thought, however, is of the view that Ajaero, though an aggressive labour leader with combative ideology, also allay fears that the government and labour would have common grounds whenever conflict issues arise.

