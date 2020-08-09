New NMA Chair, other excos emerge in Nasarawa

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Nasarawa state branch Saturday, elected new executive to run its affairs for the next two years in the state, with Dr. Sabo Emmanuel as its chairman.

The election which was held at nurses’ house Lafia saw Dr. Emmanuel polling 206 votes to defeat his fellow contestant, Dr. Paul Nwanje who polled 62 votes.

The new chairman pledged to ensure that members who work in government health facilities and have not been promoted years back get their promotion as required by the law.

“A lot of our members have been employed in the government services and most of them don’t have promotion since 2010. So that issue needs to be settled even though NMA and government have signed a memorandum of understanding,” he said.

Also, Dr. Meshi Emmanuel was elected vice chairman after polling 157 votes as against his fellow contestant, Dr. Amayan Clement who polled 109 votes.

Dr Isa Ohyoma polled 143 votes to beat Dr. Ebenezer Promise who got 127 votes to become Secretary.

The Assistant Secretary position which was also contested saw the emergence of Dr. Chukwunike Wisdom as the winner with 138 votes as against Dr Kelechi Ashiegbu who polled 126 votes while the position of Treasurer was won by Dr. Nweke Bismark who got 109 votes to beat Dr Emmanuel Ogbueche who polled 72 votes.

Blueprint reports that the positions of Financial Secretary and Public Relations Officer were won unopposed by Dr. Vincent Chibueze and Dr. Samuel Alu respectively.

Emmanuel also said that he would ensure that the association will always partner the state government and other critical stakeholders in the health sector to form a formidable force in exposing quacks and ridding the state of it.

He said, “We will partner with government and other stakeholders to curtail the resurgence of quackery in the state most especially in Karu local government area because the area is densely populated and also because Karu is close or the gateway to Abuja.”

He added that his exco would continue to partner the state government in putting up an aggressive and efficient front in the fight against the further spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Speaking earlier, Dr Yahaya Ubam, Returning Officer of the elections congratulated the conduct of all contestants especially those who lost for accepting the results peacefully and in good faith.