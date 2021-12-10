New NPFL season: LMC rejects Kano Pillars, Tornadoes’ stadia

Few days to the commencement of the 2021/2022 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League, the hammer of the League Management Company (LMC) has fallen on the two stadia getting ready to stage matches.

According to report, the two are Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna and Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Minna-based stadium is the home of newly promoted Niger Tornadoes while Kano Pillars’ home is Sani Abacha Stadium.

The Mai Su Gida boys played all their home games of the 2020/2021 season at their adopted home in Kaduna while Tornadoes played their Nigeria National League game in Minna.

Tornadoes have picked Ilorin township stadium as their home for the new season while Pillars is yet to make a pronouncement on its adopted venue.