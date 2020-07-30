New Owerri Concorde model school set to reopen – Principal

The Principal, Concorde Model Secondary School, New Owerri, Imo state, Mrs Ogechi Owums, said the school is set for resumption after months of staying at home as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

She said safety protocols advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were already in place in the privately owned school to keep off the dreaded virus.

According to her, “We have running water from wash hand basins installed in every classroom and office and they run for 24 hours and students will be spaced out in strict observance of social distancing, not more than 15 in each classroom. And we have already informed students to return to school with their face masks and that is compulsory.”

On her advice to government on how to improve the standard of education, the principal who offers both Nigerian and British curricula with modern recreational and educational facilities, said schools in the hinterland should be refurbished and qualified teachers in different subjects sent there with handsome salary packages. She said there should be less concentration on urban areas.