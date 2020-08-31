New police commissioner resumes office in Akwa Ibom, declares zero tolerance for crime

A new Commissioner of Police deployed to Akwa Ibom state Amiengheme Andrew has resumed office on Monday.

The new CP took over from his predecessor, Imohimi Edgal as the 30th Commissioner of Police deployed to the state.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo, Monday, CP Andrew declared zero tolerance to child abuse, rape and other forms of criminal activities in the state.

He vowed to engage relevant laws to ensure that defaulters, however highly placed in the society are made to face the wrath of the law

“We will explore new security measures to combat crime and ensure that there would be no hiding place for criminals in the state. I will also bring my wealth of experiences to bear in the fight against all forms of criminal activities in the state”the CP said.

He also pledged to strengthen visibility and community based partnership in policing in line with the policy thrust of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the international best practices to bring crime to the barest minimum in the state.

He also solicited the support of Akwa Ibom people to enable the command succeed in its drive to ensure an effective policing in the state.

The new Police boss, according to a statement made available to newsmen by PPRO Frederick N-Nudam, he holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Lagos State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Bendel State University, now Ambrose Alli University.