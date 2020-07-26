New Police headquarter in Bayelsa: Diri heaps praises on Buhari

Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the police high command for establishing zone 16 Police headquarters in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Diri said the new establishment would boost his administration’s stance on zero tolerance to crime.

The governor stated this during the courtesy visit by the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of zone 16, Austin Agbolahan, to government house, Yenagoa.

His words: “Let me express my profound gratitude to the Inspector General of Police and indeed President Buhari for approving the siting of this new police headquarters in this state covering Bayelsa and Rivers.

“With the coming of this zonal command, it is a signal that there is no hiding place for criminal elements in the state. Therefore, they should have a change of heart and join the government in promoting peaceful co-existence in Yenagoa and environs.”

He noted that the new police formation would promote the status of the state in the security architecture of the country.

He also thanked the immediate past Commissioner of Police, Nkereuwem Akpan, for his meritorious service in the state, which he said has earned him a deserved elevation to the position of AIG.

Senator Diri announced the provision of a temporary operational base and official accommodation for the AIG in charge of the zone while his security team would work out modalities for a smooth take-off of the permanent office for the command.

In his remarks, AIG Austin Agbolahan, promised that more manpower resources at his disposal would be adequately equipped to combat crime in the state.

He solicited the assistance of the state government in the provision of logistics support to facilitate the full take off of the command.