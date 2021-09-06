New power minister assumes duty, harps on honesty, dedication

The newly appointed Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, Monday assumed duty and solicited the support of the ministry’s staff.

Aliyu, who was appointed minister of power last Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari following a minor cabinet reshuffle that led to the sack of the then minister in charge of power, Engr. Mamman Sale, declared that though he was not a magician, he was in the ministry to add value to the sector.

The new minister of power was the minister of State for Works and Housing before his redeployment.

Aliyu, while addressing the staff of the ministry in Abuja, urged them to be honest and dedicated to their jobs given the critical nature of the sector to Nigeria’s development.

He said: “I want to urge everyone, from the permanent secretary down the ladder to the cleaners, we should be dedicated, committed to the task at hand. I know you have done a lot. I am here to assist, you are the ones doing the job and will continue to do it.

“I am not an electrical engineer or having anything to do with power in the past but I am an engineer and I know when something is going wrong I will detect it, I will not allow it and I will try my best to make amend, together with you or without you, because that is my mandate, to ensure that we succeed”.

He explained that he was sent to the Ministry with a purpose to “look at everything you are doing as regards to power generation, transmission, and distribution”, stressing that “our work is very key, it touches the lives of all Nigerians, 200 million people, so you know it is an enormous responsibility invested on all of us.

“Don’t look at me as the Minister of Power that I have come to make magic, no, I am not a magician. I am coming to add value to what you have already been doing. So let us work together in honesty and full commitment”, he charged.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. William Alor welcomed the minister and assured him of the support and cooperation of the staff.

Aliyu was accompanied to the ministry by the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu.