New PPMC MD Isiaku Abdullahi a game changer – NPN

The Northern Professional Network (NPN) has described the newly appointed Managing Director of Petroleum Pipeline Marketing Company (PPMC), Isiaku Abdullahi, as a go-getter, who possesses immense attributes required to sustain and expand the ongoing reforms in the NNPC Ltd.

In a statement signed the Public Relations Officer of NPN, Mustapha Sale,

the Chairman of the Network, Hamid Ardo, made the remarks in Abuja, yesterday.

It also commended the GMD of NNPC, Mala Kyari, on the new wave of transparency and reforms being carried out to reposition the new company.

“We have been watching the career progression of Mr. Abdullahi for sometime now and he has proved beyond reasonable doubts his capacity and competence in financial management and public administration.

“As a Group General Manager, Accounts of the NNPC, he supported the GMD in the renewed efforts to ensure transparency in the hitherto opaque corporation,” the statement added.

The chairman was confident that with Isiaku Abdullahi at the helm of PPMC, the all-round availability of petroleum products in the country was guaranteed.

“PPMC is the artery of the nation’s economy because energy availability, sustainability and distribution are key factors in driving the nation’s economy. As such, Mr. Kyari made the right choice in appointing Mr. Isiaku Abdullahi as the MD, having even served creditably on the board of the organisation,” the statement further said.

It also described the new MD as a man of vision, who would bring his immense wealth of experience to bear on managing to PPMC to achieve the NNPC constitutional mandate of ensuring energy availability at all times.