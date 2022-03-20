New pro-Tinubu group, SWAGA 6, set to debut in Abuja

A pan-Nigeria group, South-West Agenda for Tinubu (SWAGA 6), comprising of members from the six geo-political zones of the country is set to hold what it described as the “mother of all rallies” in the first week of April, 2022 to launch the biggest campaign group in support of the presidential ambition of APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the nation’s capital of Abuja.

According to the group’s spokesman, Comrade Babajide Akinbohun, in a statement on Sunday, SWAGA 6 endorsement of Tinubu came after millions of Nigerian youths agreed that he is the man for the job in a time like this.

It will be recalled that South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA ’23) had been launched in several states in Nigeria, which is a different group from SWAGA 6.

Akinbohun said the brain behind SWAGA 6, Alhaja Kafilat Ogbara a.k.a ‘Mama SWAGA’ believed that the group will be the largest campaign network platform in Africa.

He added that the official launch will drive the six-point agenda of Asiwaju Tinubu and demand that this form a blueprint for further actualisation of a dream country – Nigeria.

Comrade Akinbohun further stated that the official launch, which is in continuation of group’s sensitisation, networking and consultations on behalf of Tinubu towards the actualisation of his 2023 presidential ambition, will no doubt be the biggest event in the history of Nigeria.