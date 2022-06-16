New rank: Coomassie felicitates with Immigration boss Jere Idris



An immigration expert and United Nation SDG Ambassador, Hussaini Coomassie, has congratulated the newly decorated Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Isah Jere Idris over his new rank.

CGI Idris Jere got one year extension of Service by President Muhammadu Buhari on 22nd April, to enable him lead the service to higher heights.

Coomassie who also doubles as Global Vice Chairman, Advocacy for Good Governance & Social Justice Network and Chairman Leadership Scorecard Magazine Advisory Board, however, said the challenges bedeviling passport policy and operations need to be revisited, “with the aim of altering the recent passport reforms and the mode of processing Nigerian passports which has now become unruly for the citizens for well over 2 years and still counting.”

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the Immigration boss was decorated by the Minister if Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Coomassie urged the CGI to take bold steps in making tough decisions within the next 30 days, which include the overhauling of the entire directorate and same should be extended to other directorates of the service.

The Immigration expert added that it’s evident in the recalcitrant, and regular attempts at trying to clear the backlogs that are still pending and in abeyance.

“It has therefore become paramount for the Immigration Service in the instant case to take absolute charge away from the interference of the Ministry of Interior which has clearly created and introduced avoidable hiccups and bottlenecks that is today dragging the effort and good name of the service in the mud.

“There is an urgent need for Mr. President to take a long look into the entire passport exercise with the aim of revamping it despite the clear indications that NIS is poised to take delivery of over ten thousand (10,000) passport booklets. Perhaps, the million-dollar question is ‘will it still be enough’? this can only scratch the surface but will definitely fall short in terms of yielding a permanent solution,” the UN rep advised.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Coomassie also raised an alarm against the backdrop of the rumours making round that the Ministry and the Governing Board of CDFICoS were making effort to appoint DCGs from outside the service to fill the gaps.

Coomassie said: “The Customs in recent years promoted the then Deputy Comptroller of Customs A.A Mustapha to the rank of ACG and then subsequently became CG of Customs. Instances abound in plethora situation within sister organisations.

“Therefore, it is curious that some few individuals from the Ministry and the Board are insisting on imposing DCGs from outside the service for their selfish reasons and agenda. It shall be notably resisted by many across board who are genuinely concerned as it is devoid of common sense and an attempt to scurry or usher in non career Deputy Comptroller Generals (DCGs) from the backdoor.

“This is highly prejudicial and uncalled for, why cant the Minister and His Board accelerate promotion of hardworking serving CISs & ACGs to fill in the gaps to service from unnecessary embarrassment,” he added.

