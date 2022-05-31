New secretariat complex for NYSC FCT underway – Minister 

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Alhaji Muhammad Musa Bello, has stated that work would soon commence on the plot of land allocated for a new secretariat for the NYSC, FCT.

He said this is in pursuance of his administration’s determination to offer more support for the smooth operations of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Alhaji Bello stated this in his office Tuesday when the Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah, paid him a visit.

He stated that every stakeholder must rally round the scheme and provide enabling environments that would enable corps members to give their best during the period of national service.

Alhaji Bello, who reminisced on the fond memories of his service year, congratulated General Fadah on his appointment as the 19th chief executive of the NYSC.

He added that the existing relationship between the scheme and FCT administration has been very cordial.

“I assure you that we will work very closely with you to improve the lots of NYSC in FCT”, the minister said.

He also promised enhanced welfare package and security for corps members deployed to the Federal Capital Territory.

Earlier, the director general of NYSC, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah appreciated the Federal Capital Territory Administration for its support to the Scheme during orientation exercises, allocation of land for the scheme’s operation in the FCT, as well as periodic renovation of the facilities at the orientation camp.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

