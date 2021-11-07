New secretary: CSO recommends NAHCON’s recruitment model to states

The Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a civil society organisation that reports and monitor Hajj/Umrah in Nigeria, has commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for adopting rigorous and open process in appointing its secretary.

This is contained in a statement issued by the IHR and signed by its national coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Muhammed and made available to Blueprint on Snday.

“The Independent Hajj Reporters has reviewed the process adopted by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria in the appointment of its secretary Dr Abdullahi Rabi’u Kontagora and we are pleased that the procedure adopted in the eventual selection of the appointee deserves commendation.

Such strict plan of action can only produce the best out of the rest, and therefore, IHR commended the Chairman of NAHCON, Barr. Zikrullah Hassan and its management over the due process that produced the scribe,” the statement read in part.

IHR however advised NAHCON to perform her duties so as to create a robust intra- and inter-Hajj stakeholders’ correspondence management system to tap from Hajj intellectuals and personalities that can contribute ideas on how to meet the evolving challenges in Hajj operations.

In the same vein, the group further urged state governors to adopt the NAHCON model in appointing State Muslim Pilgrims Boards chairmen/executive secretaries.

“The engine room of Hajj operations in the country are the States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and agencies; and it is our hope that state governors will utilize ‘a merit based’ approach to appoint chairmen and executive secretaries of such important Hajj body.

“Hajj is undergoing transformation in structure, organization and operations and we need people with capacity to paddle the canoe of ever dynamic Hajj administration at the state level as opposed to current political consideration that gave birth to ‘trial by error,” the statement added.

