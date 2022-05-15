New Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro’s contract details revealed

Newly appointed head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles Jose Peseiro has been handed a one year short term contract, Blueprint has gathered.

Though, NFF leadership is yet to reveal the Portuguese contract details, a close source disclosed that coach Peseiro was only handed a 12 months deal, which is subject to renewal based on performance-related clauses.

“With the NFF facing a legal battle on payments for erstwhile coach of the team, Gernot Rohr, all pointers are the federation are weary of allowing thunder strike in the same spot,” the source said.

Peseiro will lead Super Eagles in the United States when the team face Mexico and Ecuador in a international friendly games.

He will be assisted by coaches Finidi George, Salisu Yusuf and Usman Abdallah.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

