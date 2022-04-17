New Super Eagles tackle Ecuador before Mexico

The Super Eagles under a new foreign coach will take on Ecuador in a friendly in New Jersey, United States of America, on June 2, 2022.

Both teams will clash at the 25,000 –capacity Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey – home to Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls.

The match comes only five days after three –time African champions Nigeria would have squared up to the El Tri of Mexico, one of the strongest teams in the CONCACAF region, in another prestigious international friendly at the AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ecuador, currently ranked 46 by world football –governing body, reached the Round of 16 at the 2006 FIFA World Cup finals in Germany (their second appearance at football’s high table, following their debut in the Far East in 2002).