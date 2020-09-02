New tariff not blanket increase – Kaduna Electric

Kaduna Electric has begun implementation of the new service based tariff approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

It said in a statement issued by its Head, Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, that the new tariff regime is not a blanket increase but tied to improved hours of power supply and a more efficient service delivery.

The company said it is also working closely with the Meter Asset Providers in its franchise to ensure speedy deployment of meters as directed by the federal government.

Under the service based tariff, feeders from where customers receive power supply to their neighbourhoods have been categorised into Bands A to E with the tariff increase in descending order.

According to the statement, Kaduna Electric said, customers under Band A who will enjoy a minimum of 20 hours of power supply are expected to pay N56 per kilowatt hour while customers on Band B with minimum 16 hours supply shall pay N54 per Kilowatt hour.