New Turakin Ilorin: Markets, shops shut as Sulu-Gambari turbans Mustapha

Major market including the Ilorin Central Market, Oja-Oba, and shops located on routes to the palace of Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu- Gambari, weekend closed down for business as the emir formally turbaned the 4th Turaki of Ilorin, Alh Saliu Mustapha.

Mustapha, an aspirant for national chairmanship of the All Progressive Congress (APC), is the fourth Turaki of Ilorin.

He replaced the immediate past Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, who has been elevated to the title of Waziri.

The first Turaki was Alhaji Sanni Olanrewaju Buraimo Okin, who was turbaned in 1963. The second Turaki was late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki, and the third is the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The ceremony which attracted dignitaries from across the country and beyond took place Saturday at the Emir’s palace.

The Kwara state governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, his deputy, Kayode Alabi, the deputy governor of Kogi state, Edward Onoja, the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, national and state of assembly members, notable traditional rulers, president and members of Ilorin Emirate Development Progressives Union (IEDPU), other honorary traditional title holders, friends and well-wishers of the new Turaki graced the occasion.

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Shiekh Muhammed Bashir Salihu, prayed to God to grant the new Turaki long life and prosperity to handle the new position bestowed on him by the emir.