New UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss, appoints Nigerian into cabinet

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, has appointed a British-Nigerian member of the Parliament, Kemi Badenoch, as a member of her cabinet.

The appointment came barely 24 hours after she emerged as prime minister.

The Nigerian had contested for the office of the prime minister of the Britain, as a member of the Conservative Party and was among the top five in July.

She entered the Commons in 2017 as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Saffron Walden.

She has also been an outspoken advocate for issues such as ”gender-neutral toilets and anti-woke”.

According to Treasury, Foreign Office, and Home Affairs, Truss’s appointments would make it a historic first time in UK that the leading cabinet lieutenants of Britain’s Prime Minister would have no white occupying any of the “great offices of state”

