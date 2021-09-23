New Upstream Petroleum Commission’s boss, Komolafe sets to deliver on huge task

All is set for the new Chief Executive Officer of the Upstream Petroleum Commission (UPR) Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, to bring in his many years of experience in the oil and gas industry to take up the task of piloting the affairs of the new commission.

The 57-year-old Ondo state born Komolafe, who holds three degrees in three different fields, has been heavily involved in strategic policy formulation and implementation in the oil and gas industry for decades.

In an article titled: “The PIA and burden of key appointments”, a Public Affairs Analyst, Mr Aliyu Galadima, noted that as an accomplished engineer, lawyer, and technocrat, Komolafe has operated at the highest levels of the downstream and upstream sectors.

“The industry has ample records of how Komolafe’s steering of various downstream regulatory agencies yielded reforms that facilitated efficiency and attendant huge monetary value for Nigeria,” he stated.

According to his profile, as the managing director, Nigeria Pipeline & Storage Company (NPSC), Komolafe initiated the reform and business model for maintenance and operations of NNPC pipelines and depot infrastructure efficiently on a private Joint Venture (JV) basis.

The accomplished oil and gas expert was said to have initiated and coordinated various policies that generated and saved the Nigerian federation billions of dollars in his various capacities and national assignments he was given.

He was Group General Manager, Special Duties at the NNPC, Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division and Executive Director (Commercial) Pipelines and Petroleum Marketing Company (PPMC).

Also, he was General Manager , Operations, Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), General Manager , Operations of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), among several others.