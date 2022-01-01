New Year: KEDCO assures customers of improved service delivery

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has assured all its customers of an improved service delivery and better customers’ experience in 2022, even as it rejoiced with them over the New Year.

This was contained in a press statement issued Friday by the Company’s head of corporate communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai.

According to the Management, the Company has mapped out deliberate plans to give customers an improved power supply as well as engage more on issues that promote good relations with all stakeholders.

“In this regard, more investments had been lined up to upgrade equipment and enhance network expansion within the Kano franchise.

“Also, the last quarter of 2021 was fully utilised in training and re-training of our staff in order to handle customers’ complaints in as speedy and diplomatically a manner as possible,” the statement read in part.

According to the statement, the Company’s MD/CEO, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, in his new year message, said customers would be given the “utmost attention and we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring standard improved service delivery for the satisfaction of our customers.”

Gwamna, however, appealed to customers to give the needed cooperation through the payment of electricity bills when due in addition to reporting illegal activities around “our installations.”