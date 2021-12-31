New Year: Omo-Agege, Kalu congratulate Nigerians, cautions o hate speech

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has congratulated Nigerians on the New Year, just as the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, cautioned against hate speech.

In separate goodwill messages to Nigerians Omo-Agege charged

Nigerians use the New Year to renew their commitment to nation-building, while Senator Kalu advised the political class against inflammatory utterances capable of polarising the country.

Specifically, Omo-Agege in his statement tasked citizens to shun all forms of vices even as he harped on the need for unity and harmony.

On the Electoral Amendment Bill, which was declined assent by the president, he said the required way forward would be charted by both chambers of the National Assembly on resumption in January.

“We assure Nigerians that within the first week of resumption, we will come up with a workable solution to resolve the impasse.

“We can’t throw away the baby with the bath water. Without a doubt, the amended bill has so many innovations that would improve our electoral fortunes in line with best democratic practices globally.”

On his part, Kalu said: “As we approach the new year, it is imperative to reflect on our achievements and challenges as individuals and as a nation.

“No doubt, 2021 was a year of sober reflection and celebrations. For the country to attain enviable heights, we must shun acts that will set the country apart.

“The time is now for Nigerians regardless of political, ethnic and religious differences to sustain peace and harmony in building a just society. No country can thrive in an atmosphere of disharmony.

“Nigeria’s cultural, ethnic and religious diversity must be harnessed for growth and progress of the country. We must not allow political or religious sentiments to take Nigeria backward.

“Let us engage people in government in constructive criticisms as against hate speech and campaign of calumny. In the new year, we must imbibe good moral conduct in our daily pursuits for the sake of peace and unity.”

