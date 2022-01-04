New Year: Open your minds to APC’s abundant possibilities, Mustapha tells members

An aspirant for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Saliu Mustapha, has urged members of the party to open their “minds to the abundant possibilities” in the party this year.

Mustapha made the call Monday in Abuja in a New Year message to members of the party.

“While welcoming you all, fellow party men and women, to the year 2022, I implore you to open your mind to the abundant possibilities entrenched in the vision and mandate of the APC and to renew your belief that our best days as a party are just beginning,” the statement read in part.

The Turakin Ilorin said as a founding member of the party, he had the wherewithal to reposition the party to continue to deliver good governance to Nigerians.

“As a true party man, I am aware of the aspirations of the majority of APC members to sustain the fundamental ideals of the party and to continue to bequeath to Nigerians progressive governance that elevates the fortune of our dear country.”

He urged members of the party to see the New Year as an opportunity to reflect on past mistakes and plan for the future.

“A new year is always the beginning of a new journey, a chance to make amends where necessary and to start again on a different trajectory. Our party, the All Progressives Party (APC), has come a long way and recorded significant milestones, but we are now on a threshold of another history, as we prepare for the party’s national convention. This requires us to reflect on our journey and our future as progressives.

“As we begin another year, the task of working to sustain the gains of the APC as a party and the government it birthed has become even more significant.”

