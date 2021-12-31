New Year: Sen. Nnamani urges equity, justice, fairness

The senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, has in his New Year message to Nigerians called for equity, justice and fairness.

Nnamani in a personally signed statement in Abuja on Friday said “equity, justice and fairness in the allocation and management of national resources will guarantee peace and unity among the diverse segments of the federation.”

According to him, perceived injustices in the country can be reversed if political leaders will make equity, justice and fairness the cardinal principle of governance.

He urged leaders at all levels to make conscious efforts to contain the escalating insecurity and restiveness in the land by doing the right thing.

“All these can be accomplished if the allocation and distribution of resources and appointments into key government positions reflect federal character and geo-political balancing in the country,“ he said.

Nnamani expressed optimism that the National Assembly in the New Year would be more diligent in its oversight functions to ensure that ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) comply with the Appropriation Act.