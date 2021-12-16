Newly elected IPAC chair makes case for women, youth, others

The newly elected national chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Engineer Yabagi Yusuf Sani, has said that to enhance more robust participation of women, youth, Persons with disabilities should be Vangaurd of all pro-democracy platforms.

Sani noted this on Thursday in Abuja during the newly elected National Executive Committee of the Council expressed concern that these people are presently on the fringes of democratic process as a result of stereotypes and stigmatization rooted in culture or traditions.

He said inspite of the existence of several legislations and proclamations as well as, a number of international conventions that Nigerians is a signatory on inclusive participation in the democratic process and governance.

He assured that IPAC under his stewardship will always strive to enthrone the principles of probity and accountability.

According to him, Discipline and adherence to laid- down rules and code of conduct shall also be their golden rules and guiding beacons.

He said as the largest democracy in Africa, Nigeria should be playing a more prominent role in the spreading of philosophy and practice of representative governance on the continent.

He assured IPAC under his leadership will devise strategies of ensuring the survival of viable, thriving and functional political parties built on the principles of internal democracy, commitment to the unity and greatness of Nigeria just as they serve as incubators of democratic culture and practice .

“The existence of multiple political parties is a defining feature of democracy and therefore, we must pay appropriate attention to the sustenance of multiparty democracy in Nigeria.

“I wish to reaffirm and assure all stakeholders of the council that my decision venture in to the leadership of IPAC was borne out of my conviction that I have the capacity and capability to steer the ship of IPAC through the challenging tides ahead.

“We will have to walk and go shoulder to shoulder together , consulting and advising each other all the way ,” he said .

