Newly elected Rotary president tasks citizens on less privilege

The newly elected 7th President of the Rotary Club of Abuja Federal Rotn. Frances Omanukwue, has called on citizens especially her members to care for the needy.

She advised against placing too much emphasis on self wealth accumulation.

Rotn Omanukwue made the call in Abuja during the fundraising award presentation and her investiture as the 7th President of the club.

Quoting Winston Churchill she said “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give”.

“Though today we exist in a society where much emphasis is placed on personal wealth accumulation. However, we must always remember the less fortunate amongst us and the fact that life in abundance, comes as a result of giving ourselves to others,” she added.

Rotarian Omanukwue who is also a social enterpreneur assured of dedication to the club goals, while charging other members on purposeful service to the organization as captured in the year’s theme, “Serve To Change Lives”.

“We intend to achieve this by executing projects that cuts across the Rotary’s 7 Areas of focus which are; Fighting diseases, Providing clean water and better hygiene practices. Saving mothers and children, supporting education growing economies, promoting Peace and building a safe environment.

Present at the occasion are the District governor, Rotn. Ayo Oyedokun, Past Rotary International President Rotn. John Majiyagbe and wife. Chief Dr. Paul Enahoro the Ehonor of Uromi Kingdom, Chief Benson Ugwu, amongst other dignitaries.

