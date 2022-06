Schalke 04 on Tuesday announced the appointment of Frank Kramer as their new head coach on a two-year deal following the club’s return to the Bundesliga.

Kramer, 50, was sacked by Arminia Bielefeld in April as the club made an unsuccessful last-ditch bid to avoid relegation from the German top flight.

He has previously had spells in charge of Greuther Fuerth, Fortuna Duesseldorf and several of Germany’s national youth teams.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook