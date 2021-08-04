NEXIM names D’Banj brand ambassador





Nigerian Afro/Hip hop singer, songwriter and entertainer Mr. Dapo Oyebanjo, fondly called D’Banj or ‘Kokomaster’ by his fans and admirerers has signed an endorsement deal with the Nigerian Export-Inport Bank (NEXIM) as its brand ambassador.

The bank newsmen scooped aimed to drive its Women and Youth Export Facility (WAYEF) and the Small and Medium Enterprise Export Facility (SMEEF) initiatives to empower women and young creatives in the entrepreneurial sector with the popular artiste as its face as ambassador.

The deals which has added to his growing list of endorsement and partnership in the entrepreneurial sector, was a product of weeks of deliberation and advisory consultation with the ‘Kokomaster’ is expected to help in repositioning the values and vision of the bank in the wider society.

Reacting on the developments, D’banj, took to social media to announce his partnership with the bank, describing it as an opportunity to make ‘an impactful difference in the lives of women and young creatives’.

The Kokomaster had before now shown uncommon dexterity and depth as a musician and shrewd entrepreneur with a sense of corporate responsibility.