NEXIM, Navy, Inland Waterways chart way for robust regional trade

In a bid to ensure safety of the lower River Niger channel to boost inland and coastal trade, the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) , Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Inland Waterways Agency (NIWA) have unveiled navigational charts of the lower River Niger.

The project which was facilitated by the NEXIM is meant to improve regional trade and promote bulk transportation of commodities through the Nigerian water ways.

Abba Bello, Managing Director/Chief Executive of NEXIM Bank said the Nigeria Export – Import Bank, being a trade policy bank, had facilitated the project “to bridge maritime infrastructure gaps towards lowering logistics cost to foster trade with the promotion of the Regional Sealink Project. As a Special Purpose Vehicle under a public-private-partnership framework, Sealink essentially aims to enable the Bank to significantly broaden national export basket’’

Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, represented by the Regional Manager, Remigius Nwachukwu, applauded the efforts of NEXIM, the Nigerian Navy and NIWA for supporting regional trade in Africa and reiterated Afreximbank’s commitment to provide support to serious investors with bankable projects to take advantage of the emerging business opportunities in marine logistics sector.

Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, represented by Mohammed Ali, Director, Home Finance, explained that the ministry had adopted the Regional Sealink Project as one of its ministerial mandates because of the need to support initiatives that will “promote and attract private sector investments in maritime logistics infrastructure”

Jaji Sambo, Minister of Transport, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, affirmed the Federal Ministry of Transportation’s commitment to the successful attainment of the overall objective of the project in line with the federal government’s vision for the holistic and sustainable development of the maritime sector and the Inland waterways.

