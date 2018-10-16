NEYIF trains 25 Yobe women on web design

North East Youth Initiative Forum (NEYIF) in collaboration with Lead Developer Circle has organized a web design training for 25 females between the ages of 18 and 35 drawn across tertiary institutions in Yobe state.

Executive Director of NEYIF, Dauda Mohammed Gombe, said the training was to strengthen computer knowledge among the women folk.

“This training is designed for the young women to be able to have more knowledge on ICT and at the same time create job opportunities for them whereby they can get income even at their homes in web design”.

“In fact, this is the first of its kind in the state; we do not have much indigenous web designers, especially female.

With this training, we will provide them with logistics to step down to all the 17 local government councils of the state,” he added.

Dauda further said, to promote women in ICT, they are partnering with Yobe State University to train females on ICT entrepreneurship to meet up with the challenges of the 21st century, at the end of which computers and equipment will be provided to the participants to be self reliant.

Blueprint gathered that the students to be graduated at the training will be provided with the sum of N50, 000 to start-up their businesses.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the Lead Developer Circle, Fateemah Dawud, thanked NEYIF for the collaboration, having given the participants the best of knowledge.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.