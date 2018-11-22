Neymar, Mbappe injury concerns for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have injury worries over Neymar and Kylian Mbappe ahead of their Champions League match against Liverpool next week.

Both players limped off playing for their countries eight days before the clash in Paris on November 28.

Fans who showed up at the Stadium MK hoping to see the world’s most expensive player in action were left disappointed when he pulled up with what appeared to be a muscular injury early on.

The 26-year-old suffered the knock while trying to lift a cross into the opposition’s penalty area. Neymar hobbled off and immediately went down the tunnel for treatment with Everton forward Richarlison onto replace him.

PSG will be hoping the problem is nothing serious with a huge Champions League clash with Liverpool just eight days away but they were dealt another blow later in the evening with Kylian Mbappe also picking up a knock.

Named in the starting XI for a friendly against Uruguay, the France star lasted just over half an hour before a heavy landing ended his evening prematurely.

Florian Thauvin came onto replace Mbappe, who looked to have suffered a shoulder injury.

After losing at Anfield in September, PSG currently sit third in Group C, a point adrift of Jurgen Klopp’s side and group leaders Napoli with just two games left.

They return to domestic action at home to Toulouse on Saturday afternoon.

