Neymar rules out PSG exit

Brazil superstar Neymar is determined to stay at Paris Saint-Germain next season and hopes to help the club win their first Champions League title.

Neymar has been linked with a move away from the club, but is expensive salary might be a stumbling block for clubs interested in a potential deal.

The forward has three more years remaining on his existing contract and said he is focused on winning more trophies in the French capital next season.

“My ambition is always the same: to win every title possible,” he told Canal Plus.

“Play well and win the World Cup and the Champions League. These are my ambitions for next season.

“It has to be with Paris. I have a contract with PSG, so there is no choice. Yes, it will be with PSG.”

Neymar also said he was unaware that Kylian Mbappe would make a shock decision to turn down Real Madrid and extend his contract at PSG.

“I admit that I was not aware of it until the last moment,” he added. “I knew it one day before the announcement. I was very happy, very happy that Kylian decided to stay. I think the PSG project is the right one for his career.

“For his career, it’s a good thing to stay a few more years at PSG. To try to win a Champions League in his country, in the team of his city. So I think it’s the right choice.

“Maybe he will want to change his mind and play in another team in the future, but I think his decision to stay is the right one. Having players like Kylian in the team is always important.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

