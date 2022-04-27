NFF AGA stays barred as court fails to sit in Yenogoa

The 2021 Nigeria Football Federation Annual General Assembly, (AGA), scheduled for December 17 in Lagos, stays barred as the Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, could not sit to deliberate on the case.

The case is to be presided over by Hon. Justice Isa Dashen.

The case had been adjourned to Tuesday April 26th,2022 for the Court to deliver a ruling on an injunction filed by parties seeking to be joined (Adama Yahaya and Harrison Jalla) in suit number FHC/YNG/CS/133/2021, filed by Seigha Obiene, a retired football player and director of Nembe City, challenging the validity of the election of the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF Board.

The Court was also to consider the preliminary objection filed by the Nigeria Football Federation.

A new date for the continuation of proceedings will be communicated to the parties by the court in due course.

