NFF agrees on Bosso, Amoo for youth teams

Nigeria Football Federation NFF chieftains have agreed on the coaches that will be in charge of the country’s youth teams for the next two years.

The coaches comprising Ladan Bosso, Fatai Amoo and Gbenga Ogunbote are already pencilled down for the U-17, U-20 and the U-23 teams. They will replace coaches Manu Garba U-17, Paul Aigbogun U-20 and Imama Amapakabo U-23 whose contracts were not renewed. The trio will be assisted by quartet of Caleb Esau, Abdullahi Biffo, Oladuni Oyekale and Haruna Ilerika. The decision was taken by the NFF Technical Committee and has been forwarded to the board for ratification and announcement.

The NFF is expected to announce the appointment of the new handlers next week with Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr expected to play a supervisory role to all the teams.